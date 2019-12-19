Tellor Market Capitalization Reaches $2.23 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 52% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $62,533.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00049570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 707,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,538 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

