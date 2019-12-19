TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.34, 1,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

