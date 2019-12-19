TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 332,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,921,705 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 365,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

