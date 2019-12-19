TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 330,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,769. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 575,631 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,638,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.