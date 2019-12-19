TheStreet Upgrades Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to C

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
NYSE KEN traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Kenon has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $23.05.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.
