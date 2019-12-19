TheStreet Upgrades Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to C

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE KEN traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Kenon has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kenon by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 22.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

