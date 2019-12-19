Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.49

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 46858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $6,494,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

