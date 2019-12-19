THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Down 1%

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.25, 13,014 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 31,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

