Tidex Token (TDX) Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.14 million and $4,060.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.