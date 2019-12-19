Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.09

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.09 and last traded at C$10.07, with a volume of 61136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.30 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $824.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 50.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

