Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. Toro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.46. 91,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.