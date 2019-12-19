Toro (NYSE:TTC) Trading Down 6.4%

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.91 and last traded at $75.75, approximately 1,972,462 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 426,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

