Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

TSCO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. 1,341,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

