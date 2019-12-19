Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Announces Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group stock remained flat at $GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $658,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.27. Trafalgar Property Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.74 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

