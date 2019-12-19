Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Announces Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Trafalgar Property Group stock remained flat at $GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $658,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.27. Trafalgar Property Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.74 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.
Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.