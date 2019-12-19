Travala.com Price Tops $0.0940 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $137,840.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,587,225 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

