TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

TNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

TNP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 15,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,961. The stock has a market cap of $353.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 134,806 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

