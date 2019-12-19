Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Achieves $796,970.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $796,970.00 and $893,628.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, BitMart and YoBit. During the last week, Ubex has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.06445270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026221 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, IDEX, LBank and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.