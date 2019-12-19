UBS Group Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.19 ($67.66).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €62.78 ($73.00) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €60.84 and a 200 day moving average of €52.16. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

