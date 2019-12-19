UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.55.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. 207,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,841. UDR has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,857,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,885,200 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 488.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 935,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 83.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,386,000 after purchasing an additional 786,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,841,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

