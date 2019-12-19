Unit (NYSE:UNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE UNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Unit has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unit will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Unit by 4,726.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unit by 249.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unit during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

