United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Trading 4% Higher

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), 50,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 39,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.19.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

