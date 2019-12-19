Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,197,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 3,396,475 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $7.59.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.