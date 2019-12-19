Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,041,000 after buying an additional 552,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 729,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 504,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

