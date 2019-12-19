Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $196.83. 397,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,662. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,690 shares of company stock worth $6,270,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 94.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.