Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $40.17 on Top Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $40.17 or 0.00563956 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $531.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,124.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02616620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000546 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,428 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

