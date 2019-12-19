UralsCoin (URALS) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One UralsCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market cap of $3,240.00 and $108.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UralsCoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.