USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $480.23 million and $480.08 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00014017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX, CoinEx and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.01795948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 476,343,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,235,666 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, Crex24, OKEx, FCoin, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Korbit, Hotbit, SouthXchange, LATOKEN and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

