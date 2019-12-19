ValuEngine Downgrades At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Hold

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair lowered At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 2,101,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,873. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $2,676,750.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

