ValuEngine Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $168.15. 628,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,555. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 191,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

