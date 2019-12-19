ValuEngine Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Hold

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHAS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,215. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

