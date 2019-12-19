ValuEngine Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Strong Sell

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

NYSE SCU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.