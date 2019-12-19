VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Trading 2% Higher

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.09 and last traded at $74.09, 5 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.