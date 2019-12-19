VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 5.65% of VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

