Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.75

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.75 and last traded at $190.32, with a volume of 32936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.7169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

