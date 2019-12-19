Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.97 and last traded at $178.97, 466 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

