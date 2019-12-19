Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.29. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 7,735 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $2,126,666.57. Also, insider Wouter Latour bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.10. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,720,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,907. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

