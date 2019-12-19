Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $959,455.00 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $31.15 million and $959,455.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,034,846,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,763,985 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

