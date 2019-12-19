VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF) Trading 0.8% Higher

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91, 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.