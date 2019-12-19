View (VIEW) Hits One Day Volume of $219.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One View token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, View has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. View has a market capitalization of $224,949.00 and $219.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for View is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly

