Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) Shares Down 5.6%

Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) was down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get Vigil Health Solutions alerts:

Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.