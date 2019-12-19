Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 7.2%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.52, 1,081,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,027,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Several analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $311.77 million and a PE ratio of -50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
