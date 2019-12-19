Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 7.2%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.52, 1,081,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,027,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $311.77 million and a PE ratio of -50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

