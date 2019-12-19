Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CVE:VHI opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.26.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

