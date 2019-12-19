Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.60

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $28.00. Vivendi shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 4,181 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.