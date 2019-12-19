Wajid Ali Sells 8,862 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lumentum by 95.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.66.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.