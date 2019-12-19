Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Waste Connections from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.52.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.14. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.