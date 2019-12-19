WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43, approximately 167,672 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 313,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$1.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$1.80 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

