Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd (NYSE:MHF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, 1,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 38,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.
In related news, CEO Paolo M. Cucchi sold 3,000 shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.
Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MHF)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
