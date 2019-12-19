Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd (NYSE:MHF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, 1,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 38,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

In related news, CEO Paolo M. Cucchi sold 3,000 shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 28.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

