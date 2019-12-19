Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.27. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 464,685 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEF shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $484.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -281.25%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

