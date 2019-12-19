Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Westpac Banking’s ranking:

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

WBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.95%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.