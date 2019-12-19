Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.56

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.56 ($1.82) and last traded at A$2.60 ($1.84), with a volume of 5260352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.67 ($1.89).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.42.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

