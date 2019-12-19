Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Shares of WLFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 9,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The stock has a market cap of $360.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 16.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.